Pedestrian killed in Pomona crash involving patrol car
POMONA, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was killed in a traffic crash involving a patrol car Wednesday morning in Pomona.
It happened just after 6 a.m. in the area near Mission Boulevard and S. Main Street.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
No other details were immediately available.