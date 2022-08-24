Expand / Collapse search

Pedestrian killed in Pomona crash involving patrol car

By Alexa Mae Asperin
Published 
Pomona
FOX 11

Pedestrian killed in Pomona crash

Authorities are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and a patrol car Wednesday morning.

POMONA, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was killed in a traffic crash involving a patrol car Wednesday morning in Pomona.

It happened just after 6 a.m. in the area near Mission Boulevard and S. Main Street. 

The investigation is active and ongoing.

SUGGESTED: 

No other details were immediately available. 