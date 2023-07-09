3 killed, 1 injured in fiery crash in Murrieta

article

Three people were killed and another was severely injured after a fiery crash in the parking lot of a Murrieta elementary school Saturday night.

Murrieta police were called to Alta Murrieta Elementary School on Whitewood Road just after 11 p.m. Saturday, for reports of a single-car crash. When officers got to the scene minutes later, they found a car completely engulfed in flames.

Police found one man outside the car, who'd suffered severe injuries. He was brought to the hospital while crews worked to put out the car fire. When they did, they found three more people inside the car. All three of them were pronounced dead at the scene.

None of the victims of the crash have yet been identified. The Murrieta Police Department is still investigating what led to the crash, but said it doesn't appear as if any other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Anyone with information was asked to call investigators at 951-461-6306 or 951-461-6323.