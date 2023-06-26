5 killed, 1 injured in single-vehicle crash on 710 Freeway in Long Beach

Five people were killed and one person was hospitalized with serious injuries following in a single-vehicle crash on the 710 Freeway in Long Beach Monday morning, officials said.

Authorities said the crash happened around 4:15 a.m. on the northbound side of the freeway when a black Hyundai Sonata crashed into an attenuator at the edge of a guardrail and burst into flames.

Five people were pronounced dead at the scene and a sixth person was taken to the hospital, the California Highway Patrol said.

A SigAlert was issued and all northbound lanes were closed in the area of the crash. By 6 a.m., a single lane and transition road to the 91 Freeway were open.

