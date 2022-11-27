3 assaulted during string of El Monte home invasion robberies

Three people are hospitalized Sunday following a home invasion robbery in El Monte overnight.

It happened around 1:10 a.m. at a home in the 2700 block of Potrero Avenue.

According to police, three or four people broke into the home and assaulted the three adult victims. Two of the victims are in stable condition and one remains in serious condition.

Two suspects have been detained, police said.

Nothing was taken from the home, according to authorities.

Three nearby homes were broken into by the same suspects, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.