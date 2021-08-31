3 hospitalized following multi-vehicle crash in Sun Valley

Several people were injured Tuesday in a multi-vehicle crash that prompted closure of the northbound 170 Freeway in the Sun Valley area.

The crash was reported at about 5:30 a.m. near Roscoe Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol. The severity of the injuries was not immediately known.

The northbound lanes of the freeway were closed between Roscoe Boulevard and Sheldon Street while crews worked to clear the scene. All freeway lanes were re-opened shortly before 8 a.m., the CHP reported.

Authorities were investigating a subsequent crash that occurred on surface streets near the freeway at Branford Street and Arleta Avenue, which apparently involved a motorist who was involved in the crash on the freeway, according to the CHP.