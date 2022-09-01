3 arrests made in shooting death of elderly man in wheelchair in South LA

Three arrests were made in the South Los Angeles shooting death of a man in a wheelchair back in May.

It happened outside a McDonald's on Western Avenue and Century Boulevard.

The 69-year-old victim was identified as Gerold Lipeles, a veteran and a double amputee.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Elderly man in grave condition after 'unprovoked' shooting in South LA: police

The three suspects arrested on suspicion of murder were identified as 37-year-old Rubi Anguiano Salazar, 34-year-old Raymundo Hernandez, and 32-year-old Blas Canche.

Anguiano is also facing attempted murder charges for the shooting of another homeless woman