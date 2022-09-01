Expand / Collapse search

By FOX 11
Published 
South Los Angeles
3 arrests made in shooting death of elderly man in wheelchair in South LA

Three arrests have been made in the murder of 69-year-old Gerold Lipeles, the man in the wheelchair shot to death outside a McDonald's in mid-May.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES - Three arrests were made in the South Los Angeles shooting death of a man in a wheelchair back in May. 

It happened outside a McDonald's on Western Avenue and Century Boulevard. 

The 69-year-old victim was identified as Gerold Lipeles, a veteran and a double amputee. 

The three suspects arrested on suspicion of murder were identified as 37-year-old Rubi Anguiano Salazar, 34-year-old Raymundo Hernandez, and 32-year-old Blas Canche. 

Anguiano is also facing attempted murder charges for the shooting of another homeless woman