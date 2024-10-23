Tires slashed on multiple cars in Thousand Oaks; 3 arrested

article

The Brief Three people were arrested in connection with a vandalism and shooting in Thousand Oaks on Oct. 6. The two witnesses saw the suspects and followed them in their vehicle, which led up to the shooting. Jimmy Cruz, Layla Hamideh, and Michael Fay were arrested on Oct. 6.



Three suspects who allegedly slashed the tires of multiple cars and fired gunshots at two witnesses in Thousands Oaks have been arrested, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The tire slashings happened on Oct. 6 around 1 a.m. on Chiquita Lane, officials said. Two witnesses saw the suspects get into a white car and leave the area. The witnesses followed them as the suspect vehicle made several u-turns in the neighborhood, eventually facing the witness' vehicle, according to authorities.

That's when shots were fired from the suspect vehicle at the witnesses. The suspects sped away from the scene.

The three suspects - identified as Jimmy Cruz, Layla Hamideh, and Michael Fay, were arrested on Oct. 22.

Officials said evidence related to the vandalism and shooting, including a working police radio scanner, were discovered at Cruz's Thousand Oaks home. He was arrested for two counts of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit a crime, and felony vandalism.

Hamideh was arrested during a traffic stop in Thousand Oaks. Officers recovered a ghost gun in her car, in which she was traveling with three children. Authorities said the gun was in an area easily accessible to the kids. She was arrested on several charges including child endangerment.

Fay was arrested for felony vandalism and conspiracy to commit a crime, according to authorities. Evidence related to the crimes was found at his home in Thousand Oaks.