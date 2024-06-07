1 detained after possible road rage shooting on 210 Freeway

One person was detained following a possible road rage shooting Thursday night on the 210 Freeway in Pasadena.

California Highway Patrol investigators said someone allegedly fired shots on the westbound lanes of the westbound freeway at Allen Avenue around 9:15 p.m.

Authorities said early reports indicated the victim was an off-duty sergeant with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department who was on his way home from work.

Officers located the victim’s vehicle in Sylmar near the interchange of the 5 and 14 freeways, and saw they had a bullet home in the car.

Video from the scene shows officers searching a semi-truck on the shoulder of the freeway.

No injuries were reported and the investigation continues.

