2024 Oscar nominations: When and how to watch

The 96th Oscars is just around the corner!

This year, 10 films will go head-to-head for the most prestigious award - Best Picture - along with 23 other categories.

Here's everything you need to know.

When are the 2024 Oscar nominations?

The Oscar nominations will be announced Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 5:30 a.m. PST from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles.

Where can I watch the 2024 Oscar nominations announcement?

You can watch the livestream on Oscar.com, Oscars.org, and the Academy’s social media platforms (TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook), and national broadcast and streaming news programs. Portions of the announcement will also air on Good Day LA.

You can also watch it live on YouTube below:

Who is announcing the 2024 Oscar nominations?

Actors Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid are announcing the nominees in each of the 23 categories.

When is the 2024 Oscars ceremony?

The 96th Oscars ceremony will take place on Sunday, March 10 at 4 p.m. PST live from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.

Who is hosting the ceremony?

Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the awards ceremony for the fourth year. Kimmel previously hosted in 2017, 2018 and 2023.

Who is presenting?

TBD

Who is performing?

TBD

How do I watch the 2024 Oscars ceremony?

The ceremony will air live on ABC and be televised in more than 200 territories worldwide. International viewers can consult this list to find out where to watch the Oscars around the world.

