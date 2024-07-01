Disneyland rollercoaster riders rescued after attraction malfunctions

About two dozen people were rescued Sunday after a ride at Disney California Adventure got stuck, the Orange County Register reports.

The incident was reported on the Incredicoaster ride, located in Pixar Pier's Incredibles' Park neighborhood, around 1:30 p.m.

Authorities told the publication that Disneyland employees rescued 20 riders who were trapped on the 120-foot-tall roller coaster.

They were apparently given umbrellas to help them stay cool as they waited to be rescued.

It's unknown what may have caused the ride to malfunction.

Incredicoaster was closed for several hours but according to the Disneyland website, it is back to normal operations Monday.

General views of the Mickey Mouse Ferris Wheel at Disney California Adventure Park at the Disneyland Resort, which has reopened for outdoor dining and shopping on April 11, 2021 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) Expand

The mishap comes as the Anaheim theme park gears up for the annual Halloween Time season, which runs from Aug. 23 to Oct. 31.

Tickets went on sale last week for Disneyland's popular" Oogie Boogie Bash - A Disney Halloween Party," which returns to California Adventure on Aug. 23 - about two weeks earlier than usual!

The bash will offer 27 event dates this year, adding two extra nights of spooky fun for kids and grown-ups alike.

"The park transforms into a family-friendly, frightfully fun after-hours event filled with tricks and treats! Enjoy 5 hours of mischievous fun—including special Halloween-themed entertainment, immersive treat trails, spellbinding attractions and more," Disneyland's description of the event reads on the website.

There will be a limited number of attractions open during the event, and Disney Genie+ will not be available.



