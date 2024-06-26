Disneyland gives construction update on New Orleans Square, Critter Country

From the building of "Tiana's Bayou Adventure" to the reopening of the newly-transformed Haunted Mansion, Disneyland is continuing to make upgrades and repairs throughout the theme park this summer "to bring new experiences to life."

In a recent update, Disney officials provided details on the transformation of both New Orleans Square and Critter Country, where construction continues.

Here's what to expect if you plan on visiting Disneyland soon, according to the website.

New Orleans Square

Get ready to get your spook on - the Haunted Mansion Holiday will reopen soon - but there's a twist. Disney said the eerie estate will reopen via a virtual queue only as they continue to work on the physical stand-by queue experience.

Construction continues around the square. The bridge connecting New Orleans Square with "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" will temporarily close beginning July 8. Guests will be able to access the Star Wars ride from the Frontierland entrance.

Also, due to work in the area between Tiana's Palace and the Haunted Mansion, the Disneyland Railroad Station in New Orleans Square is not available for boarding or unloading, though the train remains in operation. Guests who require an accessible entrance to the attraction can use stations in Mickey’s Toontown and Tomorrowland.

Some popcorn and churro carts in New Orleans Square are also temporarily relocated due to the construction.

Critter Country

Construction also continues in Critter Country, which closed to the public on May 1. Some of the attractions that continue being worked on include Tiana's Bayou Adventure (which is slated to open later this year).

A couple of attractions are getting complete transformations. The Briar Patch is being transformed into Ray's Berets, while Pooh's Corner also remains closed as it transitions into Louis' Critter Club. When it opens, the treats side of Pooh Corner will remain as is - offering merchandise from Hundred Acre Wood for all Pooh and friends lovers alike.

Due to its location, The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh was also closed and will reopen with the land.

Beginning July 8, Hungry Bear Restaurant will temporarily close for kitchen refurbishments. Guests can still enjoy food at other nearby restaurants like Stage Door Cafe and Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante. The restrooms near Hungry Bear will also close during this period, so the nearest restrooms will be located at Black Spire Outpost in the Star Wars attraction.

Davey Crockett's Explorer Canoes and the Critter Country Fruit Cart will also temporarily close on June 8 due to adjacent construction.

Guests are reminded that due to construction, walks in New Orleans Square and Critter Country will be more impacted than usual.



