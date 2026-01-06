2 alleged members of Turtle Island Liberation Front plead not guilty in SoCal bombing plot

The Brief Audrey Carroll and Zachary Aaron Page pleaded not guilty Monday to terrorism charges involving a thwarted plot to bomb Southern California logistics centers on New Year's Eve. Prosecutors allege the suspects are part of the Turtle Island Liberation Front (TILF), specifically a splinter group that plotted to "completely pulverize" corporate targets and later attack federal immigration agents. The FBI disrupted the plot after tracking the group to a desert campsite near Twentynine Palms, where they had begun assembling pipe bombs using potassium nitrate, sulfur, and charcoal.



Two alleged members of an extremist splinter group pleaded not guilty to charges of planning a series of coordinated bombing attacks across Southern California on New Year’s Eve—a suspected plot that federal authorities say was intended to "completely pulverize" regional logistics centers.

What we know:

Audrey Carroll, 30, of South Los Angeles, and Zachary Aaron Page, 32, of Torrance, were arraigned in Los Angeles federal court on Monday.

The pair are charged with conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction, providing and attempting to provide material support to terrorists, and possession of unregistered firearms.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: FBI charges 4 in New Year's Eve bombings plot in Los Angeles

A third defendant, Tina Lai, 41, of Glendale, pleaded not guilty Friday to the last two charges.

‘Operation Midnight Sun’

The backstory:

According to the indictment, the group—identifying as a radical faction of the Turtle Island Liberation Front (TILF)—conspired to carry out a massive attack on American soil.

Carroll allegedly authored a handwritten eight-page document titled "Operation Midnight Sun" in November, detailing a plan to plant backpack bombs at Southern California businesses.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: FBI arrests 4 alleged members of radical pro-Palestinian group accused of plotting New Year’s Eve bombings

Federal prosecutors provided the following details on the investigation:

The Targets

While specific company names were not released, First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli described them as "Amazon-type" logistical centers.

The Group

The defendants allegedly communicated through an encrypted group chat called the "Order of the Black Lotus," using Signal and other platforms to evade detection.

The Arrests

On December 12, 2025, the group traveled to a remote campsite in the Mojave Desert to build and test explosives. FBI agents arrested the suspects at the scene as they were unloading materials including PVC pipes, potassium nitrate, and fuses.

Timeline:

November 2025: Audrey Carroll allegedly drafts "Operation Midnight Sun," outlining targets and bomb-making instructions.

Early December 2025: The defendants procure chemical precursors and hardware to construct pipe bombs.

December 12, 2025: The group is apprehended by federal agents in the Mojave Desert near Twentynine Palms during a test run.

January 2, 2026: Defendant Tina Lai pleads not guilty to material support and firearms charges.

January 5, 2026: Audrey Carroll and Zachary Page plead not guilty to conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction.

January 20, 2026: Arraignment scheduled for the fourth defendant, Dante Gaffield.

What they're saying:

Prosecutors contend the group was motivated by a mix of anti-capitalist, anti-government, and anti-Israel ideologies.

Court papers allege Page sent a message to the group proclaiming "death" to the U.S. and "colonizers," to which Carroll reportedly responded, "Death to them all, burn it all down."

"The charges reflect the seriousness of the conduct: a planned terrorist attack on American soil on New Year’s Eve," said First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli. "If convicted, this group of self-professed left-wing radicals will face decades in federal prison."

What's next:

A trial for Carroll, Page, and Lai has been tentatively set for February 17, 2026. If convicted of the current charges, both face a statutory maximum of life in federal prison.

A fourth suspected member of the group, Dante Gaffield, 24, of South Los Angeles, is set for arraignment Jan. 20.

While the New Year's Eve plot was thwarted, authorities are continuing to investigate potential broader connections, as a fifth suspect linked to TILF was recently arrested in New Orleans.

Federal officials noted that the group also allegedly intended to target Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and vehicles with pipe bombs in the months following the initial attacks.