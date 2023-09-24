2 SuperLotto tickets worth $16K each sold in Modesto
LOS ANGELES - Two tickets matching 5 numbers in the latest SuperLotto drawing were sold in Modesto, according to lottery officials.
Each ticket is worth a whopping $16,202.
One winning ticket was sold at Super Mac Food & Gas located at 150 N. Riverside Drive, and the other sold at Village Market & Gas located at 2805 Earl Street.
No tickets matched all six numbers - so you've still got a chance to win the big jackpot, which is currently sitting at an estimated $12 million.
The winning numbers in Saturday night's drawing were 12, 27, 29, 44, 45, and Mega number 3.
The next drawing is Wednesday.