2 SuperLotto tickets worth $16K each sold in Modesto

Two tickets matching 5 numbers in the latest SuperLotto drawing were sold in Modesto, according to lottery officials.

Each ticket is worth a whopping $16,202.

One winning ticket was sold at Super Mac Food & Gas located at 150 N. Riverside Drive, and the other sold at Village Market & Gas located at 2805 Earl Street.

No tickets matched all six numbers - so you've still got a chance to win the big jackpot, which is currently sitting at an estimated $12 million.

The winning numbers in Saturday night's drawing were 12, 27, 29, 44, 45, and Mega number 3.

The next drawing is Wednesday.