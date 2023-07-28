Mega Millions ticket worth $1.5 million sold in California

As the nation continues to await the Mega Millions jackpot winner – a lotto player who bought a ticket in California may have won up to $1.5 million Friday night.

Although no one won the $940 million jackpot from Friday's drawing, data from California Lottery reveals one of the tickets sold in the state is worth $1.502 million.

Thirteen other Mega Millions tickets purchased in California were each worth just under $9,000 – not too shabby for a consolation prize.

Now that we know no one won Friday, the next drawing – scheduled for Tuesday, August 1 at about 8 p.m. PT – will feature the Mega Millions jackpot of $1.05 billion.

HOW MUCH DO YOU WIN AFTER TAXES?

There are 1.05 billion reasons to dream, especially what you would do with the jackpot money. However, one thing all lottery winners have to take into account is the fact that their prizes will be taxed.

So how much do you really get after taxes?

It depends on a couple of factors: do you have to pay state taxes where you live? Will you take the lump sum payment or the annuity payout?

According to Mega Millions' website, those electing to take the annuity option get one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments, a process that is identical to Powerball with their payouts.

