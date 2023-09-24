2 shot near East Hollywood apartment complex, suspect in standoff with police

article

Two people were shot near an apartment complex in East Hollywood Sunday, and the suspect was refusing to surrender, police said.

The shooting took place in the 15000 block of Serrano Avenue, near Hollywood Boulevard, at 1:49 p.m., LAPD Officer Rosario Cervantes told City News Service.

The victims were both rushed to a hospital, one in critical condition and one in unknown condition, Cervantes said.

Police were asking the public to avoid the area while they try to apprehend the suspect. Images from SkyFOX over the scene showed multiple patrol cars on the street, and some officers on the roof of a nearby building.