2 shot in South LA, suspect on the run

Two people were shot in South Los Angeles Saturday evening and police are searching for the shooter.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers were called out to reports of a shooting near the intersection of McKinley Avenue and E. 97th Street, in the Green Meadows neighborhood on South LA.

When officers got there, they found two shooting victims. One, a man in his 20s, had been shot in the leg. Another, a man in his 30s, had been shot in the chest. The victims' conditions were not immediately known.

SUGGESTED: Man shot and killed at Palmdale Halloween party

Police did not provide a detailed description of the shooter, just that he was last seen running west on 97th Street. Police did not recover a weapon.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the LAPD.