Orange County DJ charged with sexual assault of unconscious teen

article

The Brief Glen Canyon Childers has been charged with the sexual assault of an unconscious 17-year-old girl and possession of child pornography. Childers was arrested at his Los Alamitos home following reports that a minor was drugged and assaulted. Childers faces over eight years in state prison if convicted.



A Los Alamitos man working as a children's entertainer faces multiple felony charges after authorities linked him to the drug-facilitated sexual assault of a teenager and the possession of hundreds of illicit images, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

What we know:

Glen Canyon Childers, 32, was taken into custody last Tuesday by the Los Alamitos Police Department.

Prosecutors have charged him with felony counts of rape of an unconscious person, rape by use of drugs, and possession of child pornography, in addition to seven misdemeanor counts of possession of controlled substances.

Investigators allege Childers targeted a 17-year-old girl, providing her with illicit drugs before the assault occurred.

Following his arrest, Childers posted a $100,000 bond.

What they're saying:

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer released a stern statement regarding the case.

"The trauma endured by victims of sexual assault is a sentence that they can never escape. Crimes of sexual violence will never be tolerated, and we as a society must send a strong message that no child is a sexual object, and those individuals who prey on children for their own sexual gratification will be identified, they will be arrested, and they will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," he said.

What's next:

Childers is scheduled to be arraigned on March 26.

If convicted on all charges, he faces a maximum sentence of eight years and eight months in state prison, plus one year in the Orange County Jail.

What you can do:

Authorities are concerned there may be additional victims given Childers' profession as a DJ for children's events.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Los Alamitos Police Department Detective Smith at 562-431-2255, extension 490, or via email at ssmith@cityoflosalamitos.org.