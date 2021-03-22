2 people found dead in Altadena after kidnapping witnessed during Zoom call

article

Deputies are investigating after two elderly siblings were found stabbed to death in Altadena. Their deaths come as a person witnessed a woman get kidnapped during a Zoom call.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call in the 3100 block of North Marengo Avenue a little before 3 p.m. According to FOX 11's Bill Melugin, the person who called 911 had just witnessed an assailant kidnap a woman during a video chat. By the time LASD arrived, a man was found dead in a driveway and the woman was found dead inside the home.

LASD says a person of interest is in custody. As of Monday evening, that person is not being considered a suspect.

According to Melugin, the 911 caller heard a commotion in the background of the Zoom call, which appeared to be a man being dragged out of the home and being stabbed. The suspect then came inside the home and then tried to kidnap the woman before stabbing her to death.

As of Monday night, no arrests have been announced. Officials have not released the identities of the deceased siblings.

