2 men shot inside a Maserati in South LA

An investigation is underway after two people were found with gunshot wounds inside a Maserati in South Los Angeles.

Officers say three people were in the car, but only two were shot. Both of those people were taken to the hospital.

One victim is in critical condition and the other is in stable condition, officials said.

It's not clear at this time what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

