2 killed in suspected street racing crash in South LA

Two people were killed in a suspected street racing crash on the Riverside (91) Freeway in the Compton area, and authorities were looking for the suspected hit-and-run driver Sunday.

A 911 call was received about a crash on the eastbound 91, west of Acacia Avenue, at 12:37 a.m. Saturday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said the ensuing investigation revealed that the parties were traveling in a group of street racers on the eastbound freeway when a Honda struck the left side of a Toyota 4 Runner, sending the Toyota into the right dirt shoulder, where it struck a pole.

The Toyota's driver, a 24-year-old Huntington Beach man, and his passenger, an 18-year-old El Monte woman, were killed.

The Honda fled the scene. Anyone with information about the crash or the suspect's vehicle was asked to contact Officer A. Phillipson at the CHP's South Los Angeles area office at 424-551-4000.