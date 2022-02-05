2 juveniles arrested and charged in shooting at Del Amo Mall that injured 3

Two juveniles have been arrested and charged in connection with the Dec. 14 shooting at Del Amo Mall in Torrance that left three people injured.

The two suspects, whose names and ages were not released because they are minors, were arrested Thursday and charged with four counts of attempted murder and two counts of armed robbery for each suspect.

The juvenile suspects will remain in custody pending the preliminary hearing.

The shooting was reported Dec. 14 around 6:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the mall near BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse. Torrance Police Department officers who were dispatched to the scene didn't locate any victims, but found several shell casings in the area, according to a department spokesperson.

Soon after officers were in the area of the shooting, they received a report about a carjacking/robbery near the Dave & Busters, which is at the south end of the mall. Officers discovered that three to four suspects approached the three victims, opened fire and fled southbound across Carson Street to the mall's Dave & Buster's where they carjacked a Chevrolet SUV and fled.

The victim of the carjacking was not injured.

The victim’s vehicle from the carjacking was recovered early on in the investigation in the city of Long Beach.

Additional details were not immediately available.

