Three injured in mall parking lot shooting in Torrance

Three people were injured in a shooting Tuesday evening in a parking lot of the Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance.

The shooting was reported around 6:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the mall near BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse. Torrance Police Department officers who were dispatched to the scene didn't locate any victims, but found several shell casings in the area, according to a department spokesperson.

Soon after officers were in the area of the shooting, they received a report about a carjacking/robbery near the Dave & Busters, which is at the south end of the mall. Officers discovered that three to four suspects approached the three victims, opened fire and fled southbound across Carson Street to the mall's Dave & Buster's where they carjacked a Chevrolet SUV and fled.

Police learned the three shooting victims had been taken to Kaiser Permanente South Bay Medical Center prior to their arrival at the scene. The victim of the carjacking was not injured.

One shooting victim was listed in critical condition, while the conditions of the other two were unknown, according to police.

