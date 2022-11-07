2 injured in shooting involving off-duty LASD deputy in Sylmar

Two people were injured in a shooting involving an off-duty Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy in Sylmar, police said Monday.

The shooting was reported about 11:30 p.m. Sunday at a gas station located in the area of Foothill Boulevard and Hubbard Street, near the Foothill (210) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Details on what led up to the shooting were not clear, but two males were struck by gunfire and fled the scene in a white Tesla before taking themselves to a hospital. The two were reported to be in stable condition, and no other injuries were reported in the shooting.

It was not immediately known if the two injured people were armed at the time of the shooting, or if they are suspected of any crimes.

The shooting was under investigation, and anyone with information was asked to contact the LAPD at 877-527-3247. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.