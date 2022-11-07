Man shot to death at North Hills motel

One man is dead after he was shot to death during an argument with another man at a North Hills motel Sunday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

It happened Sunday around 9:40 p.m. at the motel located in the 8400 block of Sepulveda Boulevard.

Police said the victim, who is around 35-years-old, was shot in the chest and died at the scene. His name was not released.

The suspect is on the run. No suspect description was immediately available.

The investigation remains ongoing.



