2 injured in car-to-car shooting on 105 freeway in Willowbrook

Two people were injured in a car-to-car shooting on the 105 Freeway in the Willowbrook Friday evening.

California Highway Patrol officers were called just after 6 p.m. to the westbound side of the freeway at Central Avenue on what was initially reported as a traffic collision and found the two victims inside a vehicle crashed into the center divider, according to the CHP.

Both victims were taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

Authorities learned from witnesses that a suspect in an unknown vehicle opened fire on the victims as they were driving immediately before the collision, though no further details were immediately available.

Events leading up to the shooting were under investigation, and the westbound lanes of the 105 Freeway were closed for at least two hours after the collision to allow for the investigation.