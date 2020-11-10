2 hurt in shooting on I-110 in South Los Angeles area

article

Two people are being taken to the hospital after a shooting on I-110 in the South Los Angeles area Tuesday afternoon.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call a little before 3 p.m. on I-110 just north of Manchester Square. Upon arrival, LAPD found two people with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.

The cause of the shooting is under investigation. LAPD was told the suspect vehicle is a white Nissan Maxima with four Black males inside.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.