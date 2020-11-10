2 hurt in shooting on I-110 in South Los Angeles area
LOS ANGELES - Two people are being taken to the hospital after a shooting on I-110 in the South Los Angeles area Tuesday afternoon.
The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call a little before 3 p.m. on I-110 just north of Manchester Square. Upon arrival, LAPD found two people with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.
The cause of the shooting is under investigation. LAPD was told the suspect vehicle is a white Nissan Maxima with four Black males inside.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
