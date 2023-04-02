2 dead in Hollywood shooting

Two men died Sunday after a shooting in Hollywood, authorities said, and police are searching for at least two suspects

The shooting was reported at 12:20 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of La Brea Avenue and Sunset Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Two men in their 30s were killed, and authorities were searching for two male suspects, also in their 30s.

According to authorities, the two men killed were in the same group as the two suspects when an argument broke out and one suspect pulled out a handgun and opened fire.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the second was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Both suspects fled on foot, police said.

No further information was available.