$1M worth of precious metals stolen from Chicago area recovered in LA County
ACTON, Calif. - One person was arrested in connection with the theft of $1.2 million worth of precious metals stolen from the Chicago area, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
A search warrant conducted Friday at the Acton home of the suspect, Khatchik Aleksanian, resulted in the confiscation of over 130,000 lbs. of copper and brass, as well as 50 new big rig tires worth over $50,000 and a cache of ten firearms including handguns, rifles, and assault weapons, officials said.
Authorities said these weapons were accessible and in proximity to a child who was at the home.
Aleksanian was arrested for receiving stolen property and child endangerment. He is being held on $20,000 bail.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Organized Retail Theft Task Force at ORCTF@LASD.ORG, or 562-946-7270.