19 business' windows shot out in the San Fernando Valley

Nineteen businesses along Ventura Boulevard in the San Fernando Valley are sweeping up glass Wednesday morning after someone drove along the street and used a BB gun to shoot out their windows.

"LAPD detectives are investigating a series of vandalisms that took place overnight in the Topanga and West Valley areas of the SFV," the Los Angeles Police Department's Public Information Officer wrote on Twitter.

The vandal or vandals began the spree about 4 a.m., LAPD Officer Lizeth Lomeli said.

Among the businesses that were targetted in the crime spree were:

Ten One Color Bar

Knauer Pianos

Excitement Adult Store

Sina Urgent Care and MRI Center

Chase Bank

White Rabbit Smoke Shop

The Carving Board Sandwich Shop

An empty storefront that is currently for lease

Officers from multiple police stations are involved in the investigation, Lomeli said.

No injuries were reported.

CNS contributed to this report.