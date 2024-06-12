Expand / Collapse search

19 arrested in retail theft blitz at Camarillo Premium Outlets

Published  June 12, 2024 2:21pm PDT
CAMARILLO, Calif. - Seventeen adults and two kids were arrested in connection with a retail theft "blitz" operation by local authorities at the popular Camarillo Premium Outlets, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The "blitz" operation - multiple law enforcement resources concentrating on one or more retail stores to combat retail theft - was conducted between May 31 and June 2 as a collaboration among law enforcement, Camarillo Outlets retailers and the Outlet’s security personnel, officials said.

An estimated $5,000 in stolen merchandise was recovered along with a loaded firearm, a false government identification card, burglary tools, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and prescription pills, according to the sheriff's office.

The following individuals were arrested: 

  • Jorge Pacheco of Los Angeles: Felony charges of conspiracy to commit shoplifting and possession of a false government ID card
  • Rachael Ibarra-Matus of Los Angeles: Felony charge of conspiracy to commit shoplifting 
  • Clarissa Barraza of Los Angeles: Felony charges related to the possession and unlawful transfer of an operable firearm which was found in their vehicle, possession of a controlled substance while armed, possession of stolen property, and shoplifting
  • Bequer Lopez of Los Angeles: Felony charges related to the possession and unlawful transfer of an operable firearm which was found in their vehicle, possession of a controlled substance while armed, possession of stolen property, and shoplifting
  • Jonathan Reyes of Los Angeles: Felony charges related to the possession and unlawful transfer of an operable firearm which was found in their vehicle, possession of a controlled substance while armed, possession of stolen property, and shoplifting
  • Jesus Montoya-Ochoa of Los Angeles: Felony charges related to the possession and unlawful transfer of an operable firearm which was found in their vehicle, possession of a controlled substance while armed, possession of stolen property, and shoplifting
  • Carlos Sanchez of Pacoima: Felony charge of organized retail theft and possession of dangerous fireworks
  • Carlos Medina of Oxnard: Felony charge of conspiracy to commit organized retail theft
  • Christian Mosqueda of Los Angeles: Felony charge of conspiracy to commit organized retail theft
  • Maickel Dominguez Del Rio of Los Angeles: Felony charge of organized retail theft and possession of burglary tools
  • Vahe Sargasyan of Glendale: Charges of conspiracy to commit organized retail theft
  • Zhora Hovhannisyan of Glendale: Charges of conspiracy to commit organized retail theft
  • Alyona Khachatryan of Van Nuys: Charges of conspiracy to commit organized retail theft
  • Mikayel Ivanyan of Van Nuys: Charges of conspiracy to commit organized retail theft
  • Johnny Gutierrez of Oxnard: Misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance
  • Jhovani Romano of Oxnard: Misdemeanor charges of attempted shoplifting and possession of a controlled substance

The two minors were cited for shoplifting and released to an adult, authorities said.

Retailers who are experiencing significant retail theft and want to participate in a similar blitz operation can call 805-383-8703 or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).  You can remain anonymous when calling either number.

 