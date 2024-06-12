19 arrested in retail theft blitz at Camarillo Premium Outlets

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photo courtesy Ventura County Sheriff's Office

Seventeen adults and two kids were arrested in connection with a retail theft "blitz" operation by local authorities at the popular Camarillo Premium Outlets, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The "blitz" operation - multiple law enforcement resources concentrating on one or more retail stores to combat retail theft - was conducted between May 31 and June 2 as a collaboration among law enforcement, Camarillo Outlets retailers and the Outlet’s security personnel, officials said.

An estimated $5,000 in stolen merchandise was recovered along with a loaded firearm, a false government identification card, burglary tools, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and prescription pills, according to the sheriff's office.

The following individuals were arrested:

The two minors were cited for shoplifting and released to an adult, authorities said.

Retailers who are experiencing significant retail theft and want to participate in a similar blitz operation can call 805-383-8703 or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous when calling either number.



