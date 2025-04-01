18 arrested in San Bernardino County crime crackdown operation

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Eighteen arrests were made over a one-week period in San Bernardino County as part of a targeted crime suppression operation conducted by law enforcement.

What we know:

Investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, along with deputies from patrol stations, served four search warrants and contacted suspects in Lake Arrowhead, Crestline, and Fontana between March 24 and March 31.

During this period, they seized four firearms and confiscated illegal narcotics, resulting in 12 felony arrests and six misdemeanor arrests.

The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors has authorized funds for county-wide crime suppression to provide additional resources to the Sheriff's Department.

What's next:

Operation Consequences will focus on targeted crime suppression operations in the High Desert and areas surrounding San Bernardino.

The operation involves personnel from various law enforcement agencies, including the Sheriff's Gangs/Narcotics Division, California Highway Patrol, and Department of Homeland Security Investigations.

The goal is to curb violent crime, dismantle criminal street gangs, and arrest individuals involved in illegal firearm activities over the coming months.