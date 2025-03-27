858 arrests made in San Bernardino as part of joint law enforcement operation: Newsom

The Brief Governor Gavin Newsom announced a joint law enforcement operation in San Bernardino, resulting in 858 arrests, recovery of 66 stolen vehicles, and seizure of 28 illicit firearms. On March 16, high-tech camera technology enabled the arrest of a road rage suspect on the 10 Freeway. Significant bipartisan legislation signed by Governor Newsom in August aims to crack down on property crime.



Governor Gavin Newsom has announced significant progress in a joint law enforcement operation in San Bernardino, resulting in numerous arrests and the recovery of stolen vehicles and firearms.

The initiative is part of a broader effort to combat crime across California.

What we know:

In a statement, Newsom said the ongoing joint law enforcement operation in San Bernardino has resulted in 858 arrests, including 140 felony arrests, 66 stolen vehicles recovered, and 28 illicit firearms seized since the operation’s launch in October.

The enhanced operation in the region places additional CHP personnel in San Bernardino to help clamp down on property theft and violent crime, including gun violence.

The CHP’s operation adds special law enforcement units on the ground and in the air — targeting sideshow activities and stolen vehicles.

On March 16, due to an enhanced public safety presence in the area and augmented resources dedicated through the state budget, officers were able to arrest a road rage incident suspect using high-tech camera technology.

The suspect had fired at a neighboring vehicle on the 10 Freeway using a black semiautomatic handgun, officials said. CHP officers were able to arrest the suspect the same day in a neighboring city.

The backstory:

Through a state, county, and city partnership, the CHP saturates high-crime areas, aiming to reduce roadway violence and criminal activity in the area, specifically vehicle theft and organized retail crime.

The Newsom administration has provided similar CHP support to regional crime hot spots throughout California, including Bakersfield and the Bay Area.

By the numbers:

California has invested $1.1 billion since 2019 to fight crime, help local governments hire more police, and improve public safety.

In 2023, as part of California’s Public Safety Plan, Newsom announced the largest-ever investment to combat organized retail crime in state history, an annual 310% increase in proactive operations targeting organized retail crime, and special operations across the state to fight crime and improve public safety.

What they're saying:

"As we continue prioritizing the safety and security of our communities statewide, the efforts done regionally in the San Bernardino area between state and local law enforcement are helping keep bad actors off the streets and holding them accountable for their actions," Newsom said.