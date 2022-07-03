16-year-old girl shot twice in Long Beach

A 16-year-old girl was shot in the upper and lower body Sunday in Long Beach, authorities said.

Her wounds were not considered life-threatening, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

Officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Magnolia Avenue at about 11:45 a.m. Sunday regarding a report of a shooting.

SUGGESTED: Man in wheelchair killed in North Hollywood hit-and-run

They located evidence, including casings, that indicated a shooting had occurred, the LBPD said.

Police had no suspect information and a motive for the shooting was unknown.