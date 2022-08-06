16-year-old arrested for alleged murder in Long Beach

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder for allegedly shooting to death a 19-year-old man inside a home in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday.

Officers dispatched at 3:22 p.m. Friday to the 3100 bock of West Spring Street regarding a report of a shooting found Louis Longeno of Maywood suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper and lower body, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

Paramedics rushed Longeno to a hospital, where he died.

Patrol officers eventually turned up information that a suspect was inside a nearby residence. Officers set up a perimeter and requested a SWAT team, and later received additional information that the suspect was outside the perimeter and was going to turn himself in at the police station.

The 16-year-old boy surrendered to police at 6:13 p.m. and was subsequently booked into the Long Beach City Jail on suspicion of one count of murder. He's being held without bail.

Long Beach police homicide detectives urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 562-570-7244 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.