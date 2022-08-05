Charges filed against man accused of assaulting woman in Hollywood parking garage

A Lancaster man is facing assault charges after violently attacking a woman in a Hollywood parking garage.

The incident was caught on cellphone video, helping officials in their investigation.

Dammion Adkins, 33, was arrested on Wednesday and was being held without bail, police said.

According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, Adkin is facing one felony count each of assault by means of force likely to cause great bodily injury and battery with serious bodily injury.

Video shared with FOX 11 shows the woman lying on the ground unconscious, then kicked in the head by the suspect.

In the video it appears three to four other women try to help move her after she was kicked. Another group of people were recording the video. One person can be heard saying, "it was her birthday too," in the background.

"Fortunately, this incident was caught on video, providing crucial evidence that led to the arrest and prosecution of this suspect," District Attorney George Gascón said.

"Violence not only harms individual victims but also disrupts our entire community’s sense of safety."