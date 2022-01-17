'16 and Pregnant' star Jordan Cashmyer dead at 26

article

Jordan Cashmyer, whose struggles with homelessness and teen pregnancy were documented on the MTV show "16 and Pregnant," has died at age 26.

Cashmyer’s mother shared news of her death on her father’s Facebook page. A cause of death has not been released yet.

"Last night I received a call no parent ever wants," the Facebook post reads. "My oldest beloved daughter, Jordan has passed away, she was only 26 years old. Our hearts are truly broken. No parent should ever have to go through losing a child, EVER."

The post continues: "Please keep my family in your thoughts prayers as we navigate through this terrible tragedy. Please understand and respect our privacy at this time. We are surrounded by the love and support of our children, granddaughter Lyla and family members."

The Maryland Department of Health Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed the reality star’s death to Fox News Digital. However, it did not provide a cause of death.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Deadline reports that Cashmyer appeared on the show in 2014, which documented her pregnancy with boyfriend Derek Taylor. After being disowned by her parents, who didn’t approve of her relationship with Taylor, the two struggled to find work and therefore housing. She eventually gave birth to daughter Genevieve "Evie" Shae Taylor.

As her struggles continued, Cashmyer signed over custody rights to her daughter to Taylor’s mother in 2015. In 2017, the outlet reports that she was arrested for drug possession. However, in January of 2021, she had seemingly celebrated one year of sobriety.

A representative for Cashmyer told E! News exclusively that he learned of the reality star’s death on Jan. 15.

"This is an incredibly sad day. Jordan was a sweet and caring person," he shared. "Last we spoke she was doing well and seemed to be in a good place mentally and physically. I wish people had the opportunity to know her beyond her struggles. I was always rooting for her and am grateful I had the chance to know and work with her all these years."

He added, "Life wasn't always kind to her so now she is able to be at peace."

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.

Advertisement

Get updates to this story from FOX News.