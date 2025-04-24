$15,000 reward offered for information in shooting death of Raejonette Morgan in LA County

Officials are offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects in connection with the shooting death of a young woman in Los Angeles County.

What we know:

The incident happened on July 2, 2024, around 7:45 p.m. on Vermont Avenue near the 105 Freeway on-ramp.

According to the LA County Sheriff's Department, the victim, 22-year-old Raejonette Morgan, was driving south on Vermont in her white Mercedes when an unknown vehicle drove up next to her on the driver's side and shot at her several times.

This caused Morgan to crash into the corner of Vermont and the freeway, while the suspect vehicle drove away south on Vermont Avenue.

What we know:

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has increased the reward to $15,000 to incentivize new leads or tips from the public and encourage reluctant witnesses or informants to come forward with critical information.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.