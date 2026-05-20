Laguna Beach bans pop-up tents and canopies

The Brief Laguna Beach is implementing a strict new ordinance regulating shade structures. Pop-up tents and canopies are completely banned on most city beaches. The rules also extend to local parks.



Beachgoers headed to Laguna Beach should be aware of the city’s new shade structure policy.

What we know:

Laguna Beach is cracking down on oversized beach structures.

Beginning May 26, only standard umbrellas are allowed on most beaches. This policy bans pop-up tents and canopies on all city beaches except for Main Beach and Aliso Beach.

However, there are some exceptions.

The policy states shade coverings at Main Beach and Aliso Beach are limited in size to 8 feet in width and 8 feet in depth by 6 feet in height in designated zones. "These zones are located in line with or behind the lifeguard towers and approved by the resolution by the City Council," the policy stated.

Officicials said even in those designated zones, shade structures cannot block a lifeguard's view of the water or adjacent towers. They must also be placed at least 20 feet away from public and emergency access paths, and at least 5 feet away from any other shade coverings.

The new ordinance also introduces strict rules for public parks, tables, and sports equipment:

City Parks: Shade structures are allowed at beach-adjacent parks but are capped at the 8-foot limit. Non-beach adjacent parks are allowed larger structures up to 10 feet in width, depth, and height.

Tables: Any tables brought to a city beach or public park cannot exceed 6 feet in length by 3 feet in width.

Volleyball Nets: Private volleyball nets or courts cannot be set up on any beach or public park without explicit approval from the city manager.

Any authorized shade coverings or tables must be moved immediately if requested by Marine Safety staff, police officers, or other city personnel.

By the numbers:

Violators could face fines of up to $500.