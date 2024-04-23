article

Authorities are searching for an 11-year-old boy reported missing in Compton, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Irvin Diaz was last seen Monday around 6:30 a.m. in the 700 block of N. Bradfield Avenue.

Diaz is described as 4'11", 120 lbs., with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray Dickies pants, and black Nike shoes.

If you see him, contact Detective Garcia or the on-duty Watch Commander at (310) 605–6500. You can also call "Crime Stoppers" at 1-(800) 222-TIPS (8477).