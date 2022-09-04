1 shot near Pacoima fair; police searching for suspects

At least one person was shot near a fair in Pacoima Sunday night, and police are searching for the suspected shooter, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Reports of the shooting came in around 10 p.m. Sunday, near the intersection of Glenoaks and Van Nuys boulevards in Pacoima.

Officers from LAPD's Foothills division confirmed to FOX 11 that one man had been shot in the leg and that they were searching for multiple suspects. Police say the shooting happened near the parking lot of the nearby McDonald's.

There was a fair going on Sunday night nearby but it was not immediately clear if the shooting took place at the fair. LAPD offered no description of the suspects.