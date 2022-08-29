Expand / Collapse search

1 person hurt in West Hollywood bar shooting

By FOX 11
Published 
Updated 6:46AM
West Hollywood
FOX 11

1 person injured in West Hollywood bar shooting

One person was shot and the suspect is in custody, according to police.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - One person was shot overnight at a bar in West Hollywood. 

It happened around 12:30 a.m. at the About Last Night cocktail bar on Sunset Boulevard. 

The victim was taken to the hospital and rushed into surgery. 

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, a suspect is in custody. Further suspect information was not immediately available. 

SUGGESTED: 

The motive behind the shooting remains under investigation. 