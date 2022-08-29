1 person hurt in West Hollywood bar shooting
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - One person was shot overnight at a bar in West Hollywood.
It happened around 12:30 a.m. at the About Last Night cocktail bar on Sunset Boulevard.
The victim was taken to the hospital and rushed into surgery.
According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, a suspect is in custody. Further suspect information was not immediately available.
The motive behind the shooting remains under investigation.