$1 million California Lottery Scratcher ticket sold at Orange County Fair

Someone who went to the Orange County Fair last week went home a millionaire after purchasing a very lucky Scratchers ticket, according to California Lottery officials.

That lucky person purchased the $1 million Multiplier Craze Scratchers ticket at the California Lottery LIVE! booth. The lucky retailer that operates that booth was 5 Star Liquor from Westminster.

Visitors line up at the CA Lottery LIVE! booth at the OC Fair on August 1, 2024.Photo courtesy: Maysa Dagher

The store's owner, Maysa Dagher, told lottery officials there was so much excitement when the person scratched off that ticket and returned to the booth.

"He actually came to the back window and said, 'I know I won something, but don’t say anything aloud, and tell me if it is true,'" Dagher said.

She said her co-worker checked the ticket for good measure and confirmed the big win.

The CA Lottery LIVE! booth will continue to operate at the Orange County Fair through Aug. 19. Another booth is also in operation at the Ventura County Fair now through Aug. 11.