3 California Lottery players win over $21 million combined

Feeling lucky? It could be your lucky day!

California's latest batch of lottery millionaires are taking home checks ranging from $1 million to $10 million thanks to some lucky Scratchers.

In Whittier, Saul Montero stopped by the Prime Liquor Mart and purchased what turned out to be a $1 million Multipler Craze Scratchers game.

"It was a pretty impressive moment. I wasn’t expecting that," Montero told California Lottery officials. "The lucky number was eight. I saw the zeros and thought I might have won $100. I’ve never won anything large like that. It took a minute for it to really settle in."

SUGGESTED:

Montero said his winnings will go toward paying off his house and possibly a new car.

In Dublin, Janet Coppedge secured a massive $10 million top prize playing a California 200X Scratchers. She bought her winning ticket at A&A Gas and Food Mart.

In Costa Mesa, Phong Nguyen also hit the top prize of $10 million with a Super Bonus Scratchers from Manneh’s Alta Dena Dairy.