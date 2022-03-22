Man killed in 'unprovoked shooting' outside North Hills strip club

A suspect in the fatal shooting of a young man at a North Hills strip club is still on the run and authorities are asking for your help locating him.

According to police, the suspect, 38-year-old Savin Seng, is wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Gabriel Isiguzo at Synn Gentleman's Club in the 8300 block of North Sepulveda Boulevard on March 7 around 2 a.m.

Seng is believed to be armed and dangerous. He is described as 5'8" tall, weighing 160 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to call the LAPD's Valley Homicide Unit at 818-374-9550 or 1-877-LAPD-24-7.

