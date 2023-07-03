1 killed, another injured in Mission Hills shooting

article

One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in the Mission Hills area of Los Angeles Monday night, and police are investigating.

The shooting was reported shortly after 8:30 p.m. in the 14800 block of Brand Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

When officers got to the scene, they found two gunshot victims. One person was pronounced dead at the hospital. Another, a 30-year-old man was injured, but conscious and breathing, according to police.

SUGGESTED: Baltimore mass shooting: 30 people shot, 2 killed at block party during holiday weekend

Police were not sure whether the person killed was a victim or a suspect in the shooting.

Images from SkyFOX over the scene showed a white tent in the intersection while officers continued to investigate.

No other information was immediately available.