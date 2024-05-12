Solar storm brings Northern Lights to California skies

A rare solar storm hitting Earth resulted in a stunning light show with vibrant displays of color in the skies across the Northern Hemisphere Saturday, including right here in Southern California.

"Last night absolutely felt like a dream. We had the privilege of seeing the Northern lights here in Southern California," photographer Patrick Coyne said on Instagram alongside a video showing the phenomenon. "The entire sky showed this gorgeous red/pink color and you could absolutely see it with your eyes. I truly live for moments like this."

A rare "severe geomagnetic storm warning" was issued by the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration after a solar outburst reached Earth Friday afternoon, sooner than anticipated.

The most intense solar storm in recorded history, in 1859, prompted auroras in central America and possibly even Hawaii, the Associated Press reports. "We are not anticipating that" but it could come close, NOAA space weather forecaster Shawn Dahl said.

The flares seem to be associated with a sunspot that’s 16 times the diameter of Earth, NOAA said. It is all part of the solar activity ramping up as the sun approaches the peak of its 11-year cycle.

If you missed Saturday's show, it appears you'll have another chance, depending on where you are.

Space weather forecasters say the Northern Lights may be visible from Sunday night into early Monday over much of the northern half of the U.S. and maybe as far south as Alabama and Northern California .

FOX Weather and The Associated Press contributed to this report.





