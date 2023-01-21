1 killed, 2 injured in Mid-City freeway crash

A person was killed, and two other people suffered critical injuries Saturday in a crash involving at least five vehicles on the Santa Monica (10) Freeway in the Mid-City area of Los Angeles, authorities said.

The crash occurred at about 5:40 a.m. Saturday on the eastbound freeway at Crenshaw Boulevard, where two vehicles overturned, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Firefighters and paramedics dispatched to the location reported one person dead at the scene. Paramedics rushed two people to a hospital, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

A Sigalert issued at 6:01 a.m. closing the No. 1, 2 and 3 lanes of the eastbound freeway was canceled at 9:28 a.m.