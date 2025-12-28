1 dead, up to 10 others hurt in 5 Freeway crash in Boyle Heights

article

The Brief A deadly crash is under investigation in Boyle Heights. The crash happened in the southbound lanes of the 5 Freeway near Fourth Street a little after 5 a.m. on Sunday, December 28.



One person is dead and up to 10 others were taken to the hospital after a fiery crash on the 5 Freeway in Los Angeles.

What we know:

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call in the southbound lanes of the 5 Freeway near Fourth Street a little after 5 a.m. on Sunday, December 28.

The crash shut down parts of the 5 Freeway for hours before eventually reopening.

The crash ended with one of the cars burning down. A total of 15 people were looked at from the scene with 10 people being taken to hospitals in the area, LAFD said on Sunday.

The City News Service reports nine vehicles sustained serious damage.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Officials have not released the identity of the person killed in the crash as of Sunday, 3 p.m.