1 dead, several others hurt in shooting in Willowbrook

A deadly shooting is under investigation in Willowbrook Friday evening.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call in the 200 block of East El Segundo Boulevard. One person was pronounced dead at the hospital in the shooting, LASD said.

According to a report from the City News Service, four others were shot in the same incident.

As of Friday evening, no arrests have been announced in the quintuple shooting.

Officials have not released the identity of the one person who died in the shooting.