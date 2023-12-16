1 dead after small plane crashes into tree in Corona

article

One person is dead in a small plane crash in Corona.

The Corona Fire Department responded to a call near Palos Verde Drive and Aurburndale Street Saturday morning. Upon arrival, firefighters spotted a small plane being on fire after it had crashed into a tree.

Crews were able to take down the fire, but one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials did not say how many people were inside the plane.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. As of Saturday afternoon, officials have not released the identity of the person killed in the crash. The make of the plane has not been released.